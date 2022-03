Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the injured to Services Hospital Lahore.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The bloody game of kite flying continues in parts of Punjab despite a ban as a youngster got injured in Lahore after a kite string wrapped around his face on Friday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the youngster was going on his motorcycle in Nawankot are of Lahore when string of a stray kite wrapped around his face due to which he sustained injuries.

Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the injured to Services Hospital Lahore.