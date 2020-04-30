Balochistan reports one new COVID-19 case in last 24 hours

The number of total confirmed COVID-19 patients surged to 35,468 in Balochistan on Friday.

QUETTA (Dunya News) – One more person was tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan on Friday, bringing the total number of infected patients to 35,468 in the province, Dunya News reported.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1,440,845 people were screened for the virus till March 26 (Friday) out of which one more person was reported positive in the last 24 hours.

He further informed that 35,077 affected patients have so far recovered from the coronavirus. He said that at least 378 persons have so far died of coronavirus in the province

