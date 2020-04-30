Imran once again violated ECP's code of conduct today: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ahsan Iqbal on Friday said that Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has once again violated Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) code of conduct today.

According to sources, the PML-N leader said that PM used to preach about following the law and maintain institutional-dignity. PM and Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Usman Buzdar negated the decision of Supreme Court (SC).

Addressing the media, Ahsan Iqbal said that PM thinks himself as a saint. The accountability of 7 years is being considered in foreign funding. They are eating the money of overseas Pakistanis. He said that PM is not honest and trustworthy, he is a liar and commits fraud. Amr Bal Ma roof does not mean make the country is a symbol of corruption, Amr Bal Ma roof does not say to set fire to food items.

He went on to say that the youth of the country is intelligent. The PM had promised to bring the experts, increase the rate of employment and decreasing the inflation. He must give answer to public regarding the job opportunities and the provision of 50 thousand houses.