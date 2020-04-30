Tareen group decides not to attend PTI’s March 27 rally

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Jahangir Tareen group of the disgruntled Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders on Friday decided not to attend the March 27 rally of the ruling party.

A consultative meeting of the Tareen Group was held in the provincial capital Lahore.

During the meeting, the members while giving their opinion to Jahangir Tareen said that it was not up to the provincial ministers to resolve our issues and talks will only be held with the federal team or the Prime Minister.

Sources privy to the development said that it was decided during the meeting that the group would not attend the PTI meeting in Islamabad.

Faisal Hayat Jabwana, a member of the Tareen group, said that they would not be involved in any government activities until their issues were resolved. All the members of the Tareen group are united and this is a joint decision of all, they will hold talks at the federal level to resolve the issues.