Today is a day of victory: Bilawal Bhutto

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Proples Perty (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday said that today is a day of victory while he arrived at the Parliament House to discuss the no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan.

The PPP Chairman, while talking to the media, said that the people of Pakistan will win and the selected will lose today as it can be seen clearly that Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has lost the majority, the Chairman added.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also said that we have struggled for over three years to get this no-confidence motion registered.