Balochistan reports seven new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

QUETTA (Dunya News) – At least seven more persons were tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan on Thursday, bringing the total number of infected patients to 35,467 in the province, Dunya News reported.

According to a report released by the Balochistan Health Department, at least 1,438,702 people were screened for the virus till March 24 (Thursday) out of which seven more persons were reported positive in the last 24 hours.

Balochistan Health Department also informed that there are 15 active coronavirus cases in the province while 35,074 affected patients have so far recovered from the coronavirus.

At least 378 persons have so far died of coronavirus in Balochistan. Moreover, COVID Positivity Ratio on Thursday was recorded at 4.05 percent in the province.

