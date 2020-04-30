Turkish army chief, CJCSC discuss bilateral ties

It was agreed that Pakistan and Turkey will further expand their strategic partnership.

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - The Chief of General Staff of Turkish Armed Forces on Thursday visited the Joint Staff Headquarters and in a meeting with the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza, matters of bilateral cooperation and regional security were discussed.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), in the meeting the Turkish Armed Forces Chief of General Staff General Yasar Guler and CJCSC General Nadeem Raza discussed bilateral and regional security, the latest situation in Afghanistan and also the expansion of bilateral military and defense cooperation.

According to ISPR, earlier on arrival at the Joint Staff Headquarters, a well-armed contingent of the three armed forces presented a guard of honor to the Turkish general.

