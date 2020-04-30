Four soldiers martyred as Pak Army foils terrorists attempt to infiltrate North Waziristan

Pakistan Army is committed to eradicating the scourge of terrorism, says ISPR.

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - An attempt to infiltrate North Waziristan was foiled by the Pakistan Army. Four soldiers of Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom on duty while the terrorists also suffered heavy losses.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations Pakistan (ISPR), on the night between March 23 and 24, a group of terrorists tried to enter Pakistan from Afghanistan through the border adjacent to Hassan Khel area of North Waziristan. The incursion attempt was foiled due to vigilance of the forces and timely response.

Security forces responded to the terrorists firing. The terrorists failed and fled, and according to intelligence reports, they suffered heavy casualties while fleeing. However, during the fierce exchange of fire, four soldiers fought valiantly and embraced martyrdom.

Among the martyrs are 34-year-old Lance Havaldar Wajahat Alam of Gilgit, a 25-year-old soldier from Sheikhupura Sajid Inayat, 32-year-old soldier from Gilgit-Ghizer Maqbool Hayat and Sajid Ali, a 22-year-old soldier from Skardu.

It was further stated by ISPR that, the Pakistan Army is committed to eradicating the scourge of terrorism and the sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.

