ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Another fine was imposed on Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Thursday for violating the code of conduct.

According to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), District Monitoring Officer Malakand has imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on PM Imran Khan.

Prime Minister has been directed to deposit the fine in the national treasury.

It was further revealed by ECP that the Prime Minister visited Malakand despite of being stopped.