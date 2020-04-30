CM Buzdar, Sheikh Rashid discuss no-trust motion

Usman Buzdar said that he stands firm with PM Imran Khan

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Thursday met Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.

According to details, the chief minister and the interior minister discussed law and order situation opposition’s no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

On the occasion, Usman Buzdar said that he stands firm with PM Imran Khan. Sheikh Rashid said that opposition parties will get a surprise on the day of voting on no-confidence motion.

Earlier in the day, Usman Buzdar said that he does not believe in politics of accusations nor he has ever done such kind of politics.

In a statement, the Chief Minister said that he thinks it is wastage of time to even reply to these baseless accusations of the political opponents.

The adversaries can keep on leveling accusations but we will keep on serving the nation, he added.