LAHORE (Dunya News) - A prestigious change of guards ceremony was held Wednesday at the mausoleum of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal in connection with .

A smartly turned out contingent of the Pakistan Air Force assumed ceremonial guard duties with traditional spirit and enthusiasm.

Air Vice Marshal Zubair Hassan was chief guest on the occasion. He laid a floral wreath at the grave of Dr Iqbal, and prayed for progress and prosperity of the country on the occasion. He also penned down his impressions in the Visitors’ book.

The nation is celebrating Pakistan Day with a commitment to ensure progress, prosperity and a strong defense of the country.

Pakistan Day holds a significant place in the history of the country. Pakistan Day is celebrated each year on March 23 to mark the passage of the Lahore Resolution that led to the creation of a separate homeland for the Muslims of South Asia in 1947. The historic resolution, known as the Pakistan Resolution, was approved on March 23, 1940.

Special dua ceremonies were held at the mosques after Fajr prayers for eradication of coronavirus from the country and also seeking solidarity, integrity and prosperity of the country. The day dawned with a 31-gun salute in the federal capital and a 21-gun salute in the provincial capitals.

The National flag has been hoisted at all major government buildings.