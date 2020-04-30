One killed in motorcycle, trailer collision in Karachi

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead body to hospital.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – One person was killed when the motorcycle he was riding on was hit by a speedy trailer in Karachi on Tuesday night, dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred near Al-Asif Square in Sohrab Goth area of Karachi where a rashly driven trailer hit a motorcycle, killing a man on the spot.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead body to hospital. Police sources said that the driver of the trailer managed to escape from the scene after the accident.

