KP LG elections second phase: 1,318 councilors elected unopposed

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Ahead of the second phase of local body elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a total of 1,318 councilors from 18 districts were elected unopposed.

According to the Election Commissioner of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the second phase of elections will be held on March 31 in 65 tehsil councils of 18 districts, in which a total of more than 857,000 voters will exercise their right to vote.

As many as 651 candidates will contest for city mayor and tehsil chairman seats, 12,980 for general seats in village and neighborhood councils, 2,668 for women seats, 6,451 for labor and farmer seats, and youth seats. There will be contest between 5,213 candidates and 57 candidates for minority seats.

Similarly, so far 351 candidates have been elected unopposed for general seats, 533 for women seats, 151 for labor and farmer seats, 233 for youth seats and 50 for minority seats in Village and Neighborhood Councils.