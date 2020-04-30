CJCSC holds bilateral meetings with Azeri Defence Minister, Bahraini Commander

RAWALPIND (Dunya News) – Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza Tuesday held bilateral meetings with Minister of Defence Azerbaijan Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and Commander of the National Guard of the Kingdom of Bahrain General Sheikh Mohamed Bin lsa Al-Khalifa here at Joint Staff Headquarters.

According to a statement of the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), important facets of defence and security relationship between Pakistan and brother Muslim countries came under discussion during the meetings.

All sides also deliberated upon various areas of bilateral cooperation and prevailing regional environment particularly with reference to Afghanistan, it added.

The visiting dignitaries lauded the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged their sacrifices in fight against terrorism.

Earlier, upon arrival at Joint Staff Headquarters, the dignitaries were presented Guard of Honour by a smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Armed Forces.