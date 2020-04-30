It was further conveyed that the opposition will not let PM and his team members flee away.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – With reference to the no-confidence motion, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif have said that the government’s delayed tactics is intolerable.

In a telephonic conversation that took place between the PPP and PML-N leaders on Tuesday, the national political situation was discussed. During the meeting the opposition decided that instead of facing a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, the delaying tactic of PTI is intolerable.

PPP Chairman and PML-N President agreed that the opposition parties will not forgive Imran Khan for his economic crimes against the people. It was further conveyed that the opposition will not let PM and his team members flee away.