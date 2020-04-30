ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan welcomed the Organization of Islamic cooperation (OIC) Foreign Ministers (FM)’s to Pakistan and said that the Pakistani nation is overjoyed because all the honorable guests came to our country.

He further congratulated everyone on getting March 15 as the day of fighting Islamophobia, he also stated that this date specifically marks the date of a man walking into a Mosque in New-Zealand and killing Muslims because he thought all Muslims were terrorists.

The PM said that it has been fed to the western nations that there are different types of Islam, we as the heads of Muslim nations failed to show them that there is only one type of Islam, the religion given to us by our Prophet Muhammad (Peace be Upon Him).

While talking about the OIC’s working, Imran Khan said that there has never been a coherent response by the Muslim leaders which enhanced the Islamophobia but today I am glad that we have gotten it registered to the west that Islamophobia is a real thing.