COAS, Saudi FM discuss matters of mutual interest, regional security

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al-Saud, Foreign Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security, the current situation in Afghanistan and bilateral defence relations between the two countries were discussed, said an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release here on Tuesday.

COAS said that Pakistan values its historical and brotherly relations with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and acknowledges its unique place in the Islamic world.

Referring to OIC’s 48th Council of Foreign Ministers session, COAS termed it a historic development for bringing the international community to a shared vision and joint strategy to find solutions to emerging challenges vital for peace and stability.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role in the Afghan situation, special efforts for border management, role in regional stability.