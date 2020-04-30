Code of conduct violation: ECP imposes Rs 50,000 fine on PM Imran

The fine on PM Imran Khan was imposed by District Monitoring Officer (DMO) Swat.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on Prime Minister Imran Khan for holding a public gathering in Swat, Dunya News reported.

The fine on PM Imran Khan was imposed by District Monitoring Officer (DMO) Swat. The fine has been slapped for holding a public gathering in Swat on March 16.

The fine has also been imposed on CM Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, Federal Ministers Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Murad Saeed, and KP provincial ministers Dr Amjad Ali and Muhibullah.

According to the new code of conduct of the Election Commission, no public office holder can visit the election districts. The second phase of local body elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is scheduled for March 31.

