Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Chinese counterpart discuss bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Chinese Foreign Minister Yang Jiechi on Monday arrived in Pakistan on a three-day visit to attend a conference of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers in the federal capital.

The Foreign Minister of Pakistan Shah Mahmood Qureshi while addressing a news conference with his Chinese counterpart said that Pakistan seeks to further strengthen the bilateral relations with China. Talking about his meeting with the Chinese Foreign Minister he also expressed that regional and global issues were discussed in detail with his Chinese counterpart, adding that the matter of aid to Afghanistan was discussed and various memoranda of understanding were signed with China.

While admiring China’s support to the country he stated that the Chinese Foreign Minister is attending the OIC Summit for the first time, we welcome his arrival.

China has always supported Pakistan in every forum, added Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

The Chinese Foreign Minister on the occasion of Pakistan Day that is to be celebrated on March 23 presented good wishes to the government and people of Pakistan along with ensuring China’s support to Pakistan on International forums.

Mr. Jiechi stated that China wants to expand various development projects with Pakistan, including CPEC. China is committed to continue supporting Pakistan in international forums, adding that it is a pleasure for me to attend the OIC Summit.

Pakistan is an important strategic partner of China, said Chinese Foreign Minister.