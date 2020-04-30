ECP prohibits PM to attend rally in Mansehra

Public office holders have been prohibited to attend rallies and public gatherings, says ECP.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday barred the Prime Minister Imran Khan from attending a public gathering in Mansehra.

According to the statement, Prime Minister’s visit to Manshera has been scheduled on March 25, but ECP has prohibited the PM to attend the rally as it will be a violation of the code of conduct.

In the statement by ECP it was further revealed that District Monitoring Officer has stopped the PM from attending the rally. Meanwhile, ECP has directed the Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to get the Prime Minister’s visit to Mansehra cancelled.

As per the code of conduct, public office holders have been prohibited to attend rallies and public gatherings.

