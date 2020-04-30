PM Imran meets with Egyptian, Bosnian, Tajik FMs, Azeri defence minister

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday held separate meetings with different representatives of the states and institutions visiting Pakistan to attend the 48th Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation is beginning in Islamabad tomorrow (Tuesday).

Azeri Defence Minister

In his meeting with Minister of Defence of the Republic of Azerbaijan Colonel General Zakir Hasanov who called on him in Islamabad, the PM while noting the strong and robust defence ties between Pakistan and Azerbaijan, expressed the desire to further expand these brotherly relations with special focus on bilateral trade, tourism and people-to-people contacts.

He lauded Azerbaijan’s contribution in the OIC, especially as an active member of the OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir.

Imran Khan also congratulated the leadership and people of Azerbaijan on liberation of their occupied territories and appreciated Azerbaijan’s efforts in pursuing the objective of peace and prosperity in South Caucasus.

Minister of defence Hasanov conveyed the greetings from the president of Azerbaijan to the prime minister. He informed that a contingent of Azerbaijan armed forces will participate in the National Day Parade of Pakistan on 23rd March.

Tajik FM

Later, PM Imran held a bilateral meeting with Foreign Minister of Tajikistan Sirojiddin Muhriddin on the sidelines of 48th Session of OIC-CFM.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister reiterated his desire to comprehensively upgrade bilateral cooperation with Tajikistan including in the fields of economy, trade, energy, connectivity and investment.

He also elaborated Pakistan’s enhanced engagement with Central Asia under “Vision Central Asia” policy and reiterated commitment for timely completion of CASA-1000 power project.

Imran Khan while stressing the importance of the early conclusion of a transit trade agreement between the two countries to enhance trade and economic linkages, expressed satisfaction on growing bilateral cooperation in all spheres of mutual interest. He underscored Pakistan’s consistent support for the efforts for sustainable peace and provision of humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan.

Bosnian FM

On the other hand, PM Imran and Deputy Chairperson of the Council of Ministers and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bosnia & Herzegovina, Dr. Bisera Turkovic also discussed the bilateral relations, regional and international issues of common interest were discussed.

Welcoming the Bosnian FM, the premier emphasized that Pakistan had fraternal relations with Bosnia & Herzegovina and desired to graduate these ties to a broad-based relationship with focus on socio-economic and education sectors as well as enhanced people-to-people contacts.

PM Imran reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Bosnia & Herzegovina which was critical for peace and stability in the region. Matters related to security and other regional and international issues, including Afghanistan, Jammu & Kashmir and Islamophobia were also discussed during the meeting.

Foreign Minister Dr. Bisera Turkovic shared her perspective on the latest political developments in her country and thanked the government and people of Pakistan for their support to the people of Bosnia & Herzegovina.

Egyptian FM

In his meeting with Foreign Minister of the Arab Republic of Egypt Sameh Hassan Shoukry, the PM emphasized the importance of promoting unity and solidarity among Islamic countries with a focus on the achievement of prosperity and sustainable development through increased cooperation.

The prime minister discussed various issues of mutual interest with the Egyptian foreign minister and noted the historic and deep-rooted fraternal ties between Pakistan and Egypt.

The prime minister also exchanged views with the foreign minister Shoukry on different regional and global issues as well as the matters of the Islamic Ummah.

He highlighted the egregious human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and the threat posed to regional security by India’s irresponsible actions.

Expressing satisfaction at the close cooperation between the two brotherly countries, he stressed the importance of building upon the solid foundation to further expand the bilateral political relationship into economic and commercial domains.

The prime minister fondly recalled his meetings and interactions with President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, underscoring the convergence of views between Pakistan and Egypt on a wide range of regional and international issues.

He added that there was great scope and potential for enhancing mutually beneficial engagement between the two countries.

Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Chairman

Meanwhile PM Imran Khan underscored that Pakistan greatly valued its partnership with Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) and looked forward to continued collaboration and enhanced engagement.

The prime minister received Dr. Muhammad Sulaiman Al-Jasser, Chairman of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, who is in Pakistan to participate in the 48th Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers.

Dr. Al-Jasser briefed the prime minister on IsDB’s programmes including the operationalization of the Afghanistan Humanitarian Trust Fund that was established by the Extraordinary session of the OIC-CFM held in Islamabad on 19 December last year.

The prime minister appreciated IsDB’s initiative in support of the Afghan people that were in dire need of humanitarian and economic assistance. He recognized IsDB’s longstanding and trusted partnership with Pakistan and its support in diverse sectors such as energy, finance, transportation, education and health.

He also appreciated IsDB’s support to Pakistan for the procurement of COVID-19 vaccines which greatly contributed to National vaccination campaign for reach out to the unvaccinated eligible population.