ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday decided to hold a rally on March 27 at Parade Ground Islamabad instead of D-Chowk and has requested the district administration to change the venue.

Ahead of the no-confidence motion, PTI has decided to relocate the March 27 rally. PTI Senator Faisal Javed and Special Assistant for CDA Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan have written to the District Administration Office of Islamabad requesting a change of venue.

In a media talk, Senator Faisal Javed expressed that they have always obeyed the rules in all of their rallies and said that we are going to hold a rally at Parade Avenue instead of D-Chowk. While referring to the PTI rally as ‘Amr bil Maroof’ he said that it will be the biggest power show in the history of the country.

People have decided to stand with the truth, he added.

He further criticized the opposition saying that it isn’t ‘no-confidence’ for the opposition, it’s ‘Note [Money]-confidence’.

All the thieves have come together, said Faisal Javed.

