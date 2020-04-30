Fawad Ch alleges PML-N of running anti-army campaign

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said on Monday accused the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) of running campaign against army under a well-organized conspiracy.

Talking to media in Islamabad on Monday, he said that the opposition tried to sabotage OIC Conference for political interests.

“What’s harm in it if the NA session is convened on March 25 instead of March 22,” he questioned, adding a motion was adopted by the National Assembly on January 21 to allow the exclusive use of its chamber for the 48th session of OIC Council of Foreign Ministers.

The minister said that the media cell of PML-N is involved in a propaganda campaign against the Army to create a wedge between the government and the military. He however said the combination of Prime Minister Imran Khan and that of the armed forces is that of the stability of the country. He said the armed forces stand by the government as per the constitution.

Mulana Fazal ur Rehman should be asked that what he had done for the cause of Islam, he said while highlighting the prime minister’s efforts that led to the adoption of a resolution in the United Nations for designation of March 15 as an “International Day to combat the Islamophobia.”

“It is not the first time that Imran Khan is facing such challenges in his life… he always emerges victorious in such situations,” he added. He said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had given seven days to its dissident Members of National Assembly for returning to the party’s fold.

They would face disqualification for the lifetime, if not returned to the PTI, he added. Referring to phone call from the family members of the dissidents, he said the former were ashamed of the acts of the latter. He fired a broadside on the opposition for malicious campaign against National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and the Pakistan Army.