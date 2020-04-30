No one will come to rescue PM Imran: Maryam Nawaz

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Vice President Maryam Nawaz has said that Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has lost the game and no one will come to rescue him, Dunya News reported on Monday.

While talking to media persons outside the Islamabad High Court, she said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is afraid of word neutral. She accused Prime Minister Imran Khan of utilizing National Accountability Bureau, Federal Investigation Agency and anti-corruption against the political opponents.

She said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government is below the level in number game, adding that PM Imran wants someone who can uplift his level in number game. She further said that PM Imran wants someone who can punish opponents.

While criticizing the prime minister, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Vice President Maryam Nawaz also said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has been slipped from the hands of PM Imran. She said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has defeated Imran Khan while staying abroad.



