SC has opportunity to end drama of horse trading, corruption: Fawad

Dissident lawmakers of the PTI had not only betrayed their party but the country: Fawad

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Monday that the reference under Article 63-A has given the Supreme Court an opportunity to put an end to the ongoing drama of horse trading, opportunism and corruption in the country.

In a tweet, Chaudhry Fawad said that the dissident lawmakers of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had not only betrayed PTI but the country and they must be punished like the traitors.

It merits mention that the government has filed a reference for the interpretation of Article 63A in the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi had on Sunday approved the filing of the presidential reference.

The reference has asked that what should be done if party members are clearly involved in horse trading. Also, what will be the legal status of the vote if loyalties are exchanged for money? Whether the deviant members will be disqualified for life due to their economic interests or will be able to contest elections again.