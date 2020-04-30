Marriyum says NA no-confidence session was supposed to be held within 14-day

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb has warned Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan and the government for violating the constitution regarding summoning of National Assembly no-confidence session with delay, Dunya News reported.

As per details, Marriyum Aurangzeb said that National Assembly no-confidence session was supposed to be held within 14-day, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan and National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser are criminals as per the Article 6 of the constitution.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser deviated from constitution by delaying the summoning of national assembly no-trust session. She said that behavior of National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser will be written in the history with black ink.