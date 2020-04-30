Will not attend sessions chaired by CM Buzdar: Aun Chaudhry

Tareen group on Monday, has decided that they will not attend the Punjab Assembly session.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Tareen group on Monday, has decided that they will not attend the Punjab Assembly session as the Tareen group will not attend any sessions which will be chaired by Chief Minister (CM) Sardar Usman Buzdar.

While talking to the media, Aun Chaudhry said that they are still demanding the resignation of CM Usman Buzdar.

It merits mention here that there are two ministers and four advisors from the Punjab cabinet who are part of the Tareen group.

On the other hand, efforts are being made by the government of Punjab to get back the support of Members of National Assembly (MNAs) of the Tareen Group.