Govt reference on Article 63A non-maintainable: SCBA President

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – President of Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) Ahsan Bhoon on Monday said that reference filed by the government for interpretation of Article 63A is not maintainable as the concerned article is already very clear.

Ahsan Bhoon said that a democratic Speaker should follow constitution of the country but for the first time custodian of the house did not acted as per country’s constitution.

He further said that Article 6 of the constitution should be invoked against such parliamentary people as well.

However, SCBA President clarified that lawyers are neutral but want everyone to pass through a democratic process.

It merits mention that Government has filed a reference for the interpretation of Article 63A in the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi had on Sunday approved the filing of the presidential reference.

The reference has asked that what should be done if party members are clearly involved in horse trading. Also, what will be the legal status of the vote if loyalties are exchanged for money? Whether the deviant members will be disqualified for life due to their economic interests or will be able to contest elections again.