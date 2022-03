KARACHI: A New Delhi-to-Doha flight was forced to make an emergency landing at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi due to a technical fault on Monday, Dunya News reported.

Sources at the airport said that an international airline’s flight, QR-579, with 12 crew members and 283 passengers on board was en route to Doha from Delhi when the passenger jet developed a technical fault. The jet has been parked on runway number one and passengers have been shifted to transit lounge.