KARACHI (Dunya News) – Four person including two brothers received serious injuries due to a gas cylinder blast in Clifton area of the provincial capital.

Dunya News has attained the CCTV footage of the incident. It can be seen in the footage that ablaze erupted in the house. The residents of the locality reached the site of the incident with in a moment. Four men were injured due to gas cylinder blast. They have been shifted to hospital for medical treatment.