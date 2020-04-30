President approves presidential reference against horse trading.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi on Sunday approved to file the presidential reference against horse trading.

According to sources, on the issue of filing a presidential reference regarding the interpretation of Article 63-A, President Dr. Arif Alvi has approved to file a reference.

The reference will be filed in the Supreme Court today (Monday).

The reference asked that what should be done if party members are clearly involved in horse trading. Also, what will be the legal status of the vote if loyalties are exchanged for money? Whether the deviant members will be disqualified for life due to their economic interests or will be able to run for re-election.

According to sources, the Supreme Court will also be asked to hear the reference on a daily basis.

Earlier, the Cabinet approved summary of Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs on filing presidential reference on Article 63-A. After approval, the reference was sent to President Dr. Arif Alvi. The President Alvi was to give his approval on the advice of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Initially the summary of the presidential reference against horse trading was sent to the Prime Minister. The summary was sent by the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs on the instructions of Dr. Babar Awan, Advisor to Imran Khan on Parliamentary Affairs.

On the other hand, Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar on Twitter said the Supreme Court reference was prepared for the interpretation of Article 63-A. It will be presented in court on Monday.

He further expressed that the case will put an end to the heinous business of selling one’s conscience in the Pakistan’s politics forever, adding that the influence of illicit money in politics will diminish.

