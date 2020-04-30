Speaker summons NA session on March 25

The speaker has summoned the session on requisition of opposition.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Speaker of National Assembly Asad Qaiser has summoned session of lower house of parliament on March 25.

According to details, the speaker has summoned the session on requisition of opposition parties on March 25 at 11am.

Opposition had submitted requisition as well as no confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan on March 8, 2022. Parliamentary sources said that a meeting must be convened within 14 days of the requisition.

Speaker Asad Qaiser while justifying a delay in the National Assembly session said that there was no space available for requisitioning the session on March 21. “National Assembly’s hall was not available after a motion was approved on January 21 for giving the space for OIC moot,” he said and added, “the hall will remain in use until March 23.”

He shared that he also approached for Senate’s hall on opposition’s requisition, however, it was also not available. “Chairman CDA and commissioner was also approached for alternative arrangements but none of them had the alternate place available for National Assembly session.”

It merits mention that opposition seeks to throw Khan out after rallying thousands of people on a campaign that he has mismanaged the economy, governance and foreign policy.

No Pakistani prime minister has ever completed his term in office.

The joint opposition consists of major parties such as the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) – of former prime ministers Nawaz Sharif and Benazir Bhutto – and has a strength of nearly 163 in the lower house.

It needs a simple majority of 172 to prevail in the no-confidence vote.