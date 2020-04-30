Pakistan reports 375 coronavirus cases, one death in 24 hours

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan has reported one death in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 1,521,888. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 30,329 on Sunday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 375 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Province-wise Details



Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 13,548 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 8,091 in Sindh, 6,307 in KP, 1,022 in Islamabad, 792 in Azad Kashmir, 378 in Balochistan and 191 in GB.

Furthermore 573,579 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 504,393 in Punjab, 218,629 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 134,951 in Islamabad, 43,214 in Azad Kashmir, 35,458 in Balochistan and 11,664 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Tests and Recoveries



Pakistan has so far conducted 27,145,508 coronavirus tests and 33,225 in the last 24 hours. 1,475,759 patients have recovered in the country whereas 506 patients are in critical condition.

Positivity Ratio



The COVID-19 positivity ratio was recorded at 1.06 percent.

Vaccine Statistics

So far, 128,074,138 people have received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine including 131,491 in last 24 hours. 101,881,176 citizens have been fully vaccinated while 501,747 received their second dose in last 24 hours.

The number of total administered doses has reached to 219,368,557 with 678,788 in the last 24 hours.