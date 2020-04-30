PPP announces to bring no-confidence motion in KPK

The opposition is on one page, says Najamuddin Khan.

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Saturday has announced to bring a no-confidence motion against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK).

It may be recalled that a requisition was submitted by the joint-opposition for no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister in the National Assembly on March 8, on which voting will take place after March 27. While no-confidence motion is likely to be brought in Punjab.

During a press conference the President of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Najamuddin Khan said that 45 members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly are in touch with him and will soon bring the no-confidence motion in the province after the center.

He further stated that the opposition is on one page and has decided on to save the nation from an incompetent government.

He also warned PTI members that their supporters will answer to every situation with greater force.

The silence of state institutions on the attack on Sindh House in Islamabad was disappointing and meaningful, said Najamuddin Khan.

