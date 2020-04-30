The meeting will discuss storming of Sindh House by PTI workers.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair a meeting of political committee of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) amid rising political tensions in the country.

According to sources familiar with the development, the meeting will discuss opposition’s no-confidence motion as well as storming of Sindh House in federal capital by the PTI workers.

The meeting will also deliberate on Presidential reference in Supreme Court over party members who defected.

It merits mention that opposition seeks to throw Khan out after rallying thousands of people on a campaign that he has mismanaged the economy, governance and foreign policy.

No Pakistani prime minister has ever completed his term in office.

The joint opposition consists of major parties such as the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) – of former prime ministers Nawaz Sharif and Benazir Bhutto – and has a strength of nearly 163 in the lower house.

It needs a simple majority of 172 to prevail in the no-confidence vote.