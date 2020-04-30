PTI decides to issue show-cause notice to dissident members

The show-cause notices have been signed by the PTI secretary general Asad Umar.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has decided to issue show-cause notice to dissident members and the show-cause notices to be served to 13 members have been signed, Dunya News reported on Friday.

The decision to serve the show-cause notices to the dissident members was taken during the meeting of political committee of PTI which met under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Imran Khan earlier in the day.

According to sources, show-cause notices have been signed by Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar who is also party secretary general. Sources said that clarification has been sought from the dissident members in the show-cause notices.

The dissident members have been given seven days to apologize and return to the party fold unconditionally. Legal action will be taken against those members who do not respond and do not return within seven days.

