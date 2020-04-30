House fire kills two minor children in Lahore

Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to hospital.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - At least two children were killed and another received burn injuries in inferno at a house in Lahore on Friday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the tragic incident took place in Hanjarwal area of Lahore where fire broke out in a house which killed two minor boys while a minor girl sustained critical burn wounds.

Rescue teams reached the spot and brought the fire under control and shifted the dead and injured to hospital. Rescue sources said that the deceased were identified as two-year-old Nauman, four-year-old Usman while six-year-old Alisha sustained injuries.

