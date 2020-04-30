Workers should not have broken gate of Sindh House: Shahbaz Gill

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - While talking about Sindh House incident, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Shahbaz Gill has said that the workers should not have broken the gate of Sindh House.

Shahbaz Gill took the two arrested workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) out of the police station and mentioned it before the media that Raja Riaz got the millions of votes because of Imran Khan. He told the workers to protest within the ambit of law. We will not let the demand go, this time the people will not remain neutral, do not take the law into their hands, there will be peaceful protest.

He further said that the whole nation stands with Imran Khan, we will not allow buying and selling, our army is the crown of our head, PTI will not speak ill of any institution like PML-N, we are Muslims. Not inferior like PML-N, the army and the government are on the same page for the defense of Pakistan, the army should not be dragged into every issue, we are in the government at the moment and we have to follow the law in every situation.

Shahbaz Gill said that it is a bad thing to sue the workers of any party for terrorism. If a worker breaks a flowerpot then there is no terrorism.

"We will convene a meeting of the National Assembly very soon. We can spend more money than them. These people are using the resources of Sindh government. We will not do any illegal, non-parliamentary work. We are like them," he said.