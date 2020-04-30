Name of another PTI MNA comes to light ahead of no-confidence vote against PM Imran

Amir Talal Gopang has become the latest to dissent

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Amid the looming no-confidence motion against his government, Prime Minister Imran Khan s woes multiplied as he faces another rebellion in his party from a national assembly member Aamir Talal Gopang.

The development comes days after Opposition led by Pakistan People s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) have ramped up activity to oust the Imran Khan regime by submitting no-confidence motion.

It may be recalled that 12 members of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were present in the Sindh House yesterday while Raja Riaz had claimed the presence of 24 members in the Sindh House.

Amir Talal Gopang has become the latest to dissent and join the list of dissident members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Amir Gopang said that PM Imran Khan has not done anything for him in the last four years and he will decide on no-confidence motion in accordance with his conscience.