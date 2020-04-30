Consultative meeting of Tarin Group assembly members will be convened tomorrow

LAHORE (Dunya News) - In view of the political situation in Punjab, a consultative meeting of the assembly members of the Tarin group will be convened at the residence of Jahangir Tarin tomorrow.

According to the central leader of the Tarin group, Aun Chaudhry, all members of the meeting will give suggestions on future strategies.

The meeting will also include a telephone call from Jahangir Tarin and a detailed discussion on the meeting with Hamza Shehbaz and Pervaiz Elahi.

It is pertinent to mention here that during the meeting it will also be discussed that which political party will Tarin group join next.