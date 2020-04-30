PTI decides to take action against dissident lawmakers

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to take legal and constitutional action against its dissident members of national assembly.

According to sources, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser called on Prime Minister Imran Khan. During the meeting, the prime minister directed the legal team to take action against the dissident members.

The sources further said that a formal letter would be written by the PM to the Speaker for action.

Earlier, PM Imran Khan presided over a session in which details regarding the horse trading of the assembly members came under discussion.

The prime minister directed federal agencies to keep an eye on activities being performed at Sindh House. During the session, the participants were briefed about the presence of Sindh police personnel in Sindh House. It was also decided during the session that the government will not let horse trading prevail in at the house.

The prime minister also directed the authorities concerned to monitor the legal aspects in order to initiate legal action against horse trading.

The participants said that nation is supporting government and no-confidence motion will be defeated. The legal team gave briefing regarding summoning of National Assembly session and was mutually decided that the session will be held on March 21.