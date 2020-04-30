KARACHI (Dunya News) - Member National Assembly (MNA) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Dr. Amir Liaquat Hussain on Thursday said that my body and soul are with PTI.

Talking to media along with Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Amir Liaquat said that I disagree that there is no such thing as neutral, what is neutral is the same right. He was grateful for the arrival of Sindh Governor, it was Imran Khan who introduced the neutral umpire.

Meanwhile, Imran Ismail said that Amir Liaqat came to his house to have tea, not to celebrate any grievances, mistrust, politics was discussed, Amir Liaquat has more relationship with his brothers, there should be an attempt to buy PTI members in Sindh House. If Imran Khan succeeds in coming out of mistrust, he will not let him go. Shehbaz Sharif should have torn Zardari s stomach but today they are embracing him. They want the corruption cases to be stopped.

He further said that I think there is nothing neutral, there is truth on one side and lies on the other side, we have to see who stands where, in three and a half years. Imran Khan has increased the respect of Pakistan in the world. It is being done against the government, all the money is being given to the opposition by their masters, big magicians are doing deals in Sindh House, our agencies know everything.

Governor Sindh said that confession of buying and selling in Sindh, Election Commission is sitting with its eyes closed, slaves are selling, Election Commission is only sending notices to the Prime Minister, PPP is confessing to buying slaves. The whole struggle of MQM has been against PPP. We cannot force MQM, he mentioned.