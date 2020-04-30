CJ IHC directed to fix the petition for hearing tomorrow if the objections are removed.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday directed Prime Minister Imran Khan to remove the objection raised by its registrar office on his plea against notice of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

During the hearing, Chief Justice of IHC overruled all objections of the registrar office except biometric verification and remarked that no one can be exempted from this condition.

Chief Justice said that biometrics can be done if the facility is available at Prime Minister House. He also directed to fix the petition for hearing tomorrow if the objections are removed.

It merits mention that PM Imran and Asad Umar, in their petition argued that public office holders can now run election campaign after new legislation.

Asad Umar argued that the election commission does not have the authority to interpret the law.

The registrar has said that the petition was filed without biometrics and an affidavit from Prime Minister Imran Khan.