We have right to provide police protection to our members: Gillani

Yousaf Raza Gillani said that our MNAs were attacked in the Parliament Lodges

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader and Senator Yousaf Raza Gillani on Thursday said that our Members of National Assembly (MNAs) were attacked in the Parliament Lodges.

While talking to the media, the Senator said that the lawmakers were kept in the Sindh house on their request which in not illegal.

Reacting to a statement of Ali zaidi, Yousaf Raza Gillani said that the Sindh House is the property of Sindh government and it is our right to provide police protection to our members.

The PPP leader also stated that there were only PPP members in the premises.