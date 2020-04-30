Shehbaz Sharif exposed after talking about national govt: Sheikh Rashid

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Thursday said that Opposition Leader of National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif has been exposed after floating the idea of national government in the country.

Addressing a press conference, Sheikh Rashid said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will emerge victorious from this no-confidence motion issue and allies of the government will not switch sides.

The minister also claimed that horse trading is being carried out at Sindh House in Islamabad and added that 300 to 400 personnel of Sindh police have also been stationed there.

He said that government will provide security to opposition’s March 25 rally as it is its responsibility.