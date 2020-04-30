It is unfortunate that use of foul language has become trademark of PTI

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Member of National Assembly Raja Riaz, who is also part of estranged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen group, has said that they are still in federal capital.

Raja Riaz, in a statement, said that they haven’t gone missing and will exercise their right to vote.

The lawmaker said that PTI is in these circumstances due to incompetent advisors and appealed Prime Minister Imran Khan to take steps to tackle inflation and corruption in the country.

Raja Riaz said that it is unfortunate that use of foul language has become trademark of PTI and it is unreasonable that party leaders believe in abusing opponents.

The statement of Raja Riaz comes after it was alleged that opposition is hiding several lawmakers of ruling party in Islamabad’s Sindh House ahead of voting on no-confidence motion.