Qureshi said that Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid-e-Azam will take right decision at right time

ISLAMABAD (Dunya news) – Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Thursday that opposition has admitted that it has been involved in horse trading.

Qureshi said that Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid-e-Azam will take right decision at right time. He also stated that Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid-e-Azam have not hinted at parting ways.

The foreign minister said that Pakistan People’s Party devised the constitution but now PPP itself has denying the constitution. “Why would the government attack Sindh House,” he questioned. He further stated that every member of National Assembly should respect the opinion of people of his constituency.