IHC registrar objects to PM, Asad Umar plea challenging ECP notice

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Registrar of Islamabad High Court (IHC) has raised objection on Prime Minister Imran Khan and Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar plea challenging notice of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

According to details, PM Imran and Asad Umar, in their petition argued that public office holders can now run election campaign after new legislation.

Asad Umar argued that the election commission does not have the authority to interpret the law.

The registrar has said that the petition was filed without biometrics and an affidavit from Prime Minister Imran Khan.