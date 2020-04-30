ISPR releases song in connection with Pakistan Day

The song is in tune with the resolve to keep Pakistan peaceful and on the bright path of progress.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) has released a song in connection with Pakistan Day.

The song “Shad Rahay Pakistan” is a celebration of the resolve of the nation to stay united and steadfast on the path to prosperity.

It encompasses the national aspiration to always see Pakistan’s flag fluttering high. It reverberates a prayer that the country may flourish for all times to come.

The song is in tune with the resolve to keep Pakistan peaceful and on the bright path of progress.