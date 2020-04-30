Kite string claims another life

LAHORE (Dunya News) - A 24-year old man named as Daniyal died when a stray kite string slit his throat in the limits of Samnabad police station on Thursday.

According to details, Daniyal got married two months back. The death exposed the negligence of the Lahore police once again, while the Punjab government also seemed reluctant to take action against the supervisory officers who usually made their subordinates scapegoats.

Mean while, Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the incident and directed strict action against the violators. He said that ban on kite flying should be implemented in letter and spirit.